LAUREL HILL – Scotland Early College High School and Laurel Hill Elementary School students celebrated Earth Day 2024 by getting their hands dirty while learning about native plants and pollinators.

SEarCH’s climate action team, Sustainable Scotland, organized the celebration, held April 24 at Laurel Hill Elementary. During the celebration, Sustainable Scotland members Aubrey Blackwell, Caroline Hicks, Alexus Lee, Landon Malloy, Jacquelyn Rankin, Jaeden Williams and Nicholas Weigelt taught LHES students how to make “Pollinator Packs.”

“Pollinator Packs” are clumps of soil, cat litter and wildflower seed rolled into balls, ready for planting. Because the seeds are native plants, they will contribute to biodiversity in our community by providing food and shelter for native insects and wildlife. What’s more, they will contribute to the resilience of our environment in the face of climate change.

Scotland County Cooperative Extension agent Ashley Grubbs provided the supplies, and Grubbs and sustainability coordinator Sarah Hunt of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, helped Sustainable Scotland students teach Laurel Hill Elementary’s first- and second-grade students how to make the seedballs.

“Laurel Hill was excited to have the Sustainable Scotland Group from SEarCH and Cooperative Extension agent Ashley Grubbs on campus to bring an Earth Day activity to our first- and second-grade students,” said Laurel Hill Elementary School Principal Kesha Hood. “We appreciate the time and bringing awareness of good practices in being greener and friendlier to our Earth, and it is always an amazing opportunity to partner with the community and with our fellow schools.”

Sustainable Scotland mentor Scott Hicks agreed.

“Sustainable Scotland and SEarCH are incredibly grateful to principal Dr. Kesha Hood for welcoming us to Laurel Hill Elementary, and to Ms. Grubbs and Ms. Hunt for joining us and supporting us,” he said. “It’s wonderful to connect SEarCH students with community experts and resources, and it’s wonderful for the community to see SEarCH students’ commitment to the community, education, and the environment.”