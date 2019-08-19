Exchange again collecting backpacks, school supplies

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Exchange’s second annual school backpack collection is now underway.

“This was a very successful effort last year ahead of school starting, so we’re hoping to see a number of backpacks contributed this time,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of the newspaper. “I think we all understand that it’s incumbent on each of us to help others where we can — and assisting young minds be prepared for the classroom is a good way to do that.”

Residents are being asked to donate clear backpacks in three sizes — heavy duty for Scotland High, medium weight for middle schools and lightweight for elementary schools.

“We also welcome the donations of other school supplies,” Vincent added. “Things like No. 2 pencils, erasers, notebook paper, folders, notebooks — anything that will help supply a student.”

Those who are able to donate a clear backpack, or any other new school supplies, can bring them to The Exchange office at 915 S. Main St. in Laurinburg during regular business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. If anyone needs the supplies to be picked up, call Cody McKeithan at 910-506-3021 and arrangements can be made.

All backpacks and other school supplies will be delivered to the Scotland County Schools Central Office for distribution to those students most in need.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_3912944F3_OF_F-2.jpg

Deadline to donate looms on Aug. 30