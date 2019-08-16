Swinging for a cure

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and the Laurinburg Police Department will be facing off against each other on the softball diamond Sept. 7 — all for a good cause.

Starting at 6 p.m. at the James L. Morgan Recreation Complex on Turnpike Road, the two local law enforcement agencies will be going head to head in an effort to raise money for Relay For Life.

Capt. B.J. Knight with the Sheriff’s Office came up with the idea one weekend and everyone has jumped on board.

“I was thinking about ways that we could raise money and thought it would be a good way to raise the camaraderie between us,” Knight said. “Everyone at the Sheriff’s Office was excited about it, we managed to get our team together in only a couple of hours, a lot of people wanted to participate.”

Knight added that it will be a good way for the community to not only see law enforcement in a different setting, but will also allow them to talk and ask questions.

“It’s a great way for the community to see that we also like to have fun,” Knight said. “If anyone has any questions about the programs we’re doing or anything they have a chance to ask us. We might be off the clock but we’re always there for the community.”

Laurinburg Assistant Chief Terry Chavis with the police department added that they’re excited to be challenging the Sheriff’s Office and raising money for Relay.

“In the past, we’ve played the Sheriff’s Office in physical sports, but never for charity,” Chavis said. “It’s been a while so we’re looking forward to doing it again and we want to help raise money for Relay for Life.”

Chavis added that he’s hoping there will be a good crowd at the event to support law enforcement, raise money for charity and have a good time.

“I want to encourage all city council members, county commissioners along with city and county department heads to come to attend and have a good time,” Chavis said.

The event will have a $2 admission fee and those who attend can donate more if they wish. There will also be concessions available.

“If we raise $50 or if it gets to the thousands we don’t have a set goal we’re trying to get to,” Knight said. “People will be able to donate and no matter what it’s all going to benefit cancer research.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]