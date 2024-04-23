LAURINBURG — Scores of Scotland County students in grades K-12 made their artistic debut with the Arts Council of Scotland County’s (ACSC) opening of a community-wide student art exhibition on Monday.

According to ACSC Director Olivia Fitzgerald, all schools in the county- public, private, and homeschool- will be represented in the show.

Explosions of color and creativity greet the eye as various artistic styles and genres are on display throughout the SACS/ACSC gallery. There are paintings, collages, pastel and pencil drawings, pottery, self-portraits, and mixed media pieces to view. Most works were selected for the show by the schools’ art teachers.

Student art will be on display to the public until Friday. The ACSC is open for viewing Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is located at 131 S. Main St. in Downtown Laurinburg.