After getting their fill of BBQ, the audience rocked out to musical entertainment at the Suds & Swine BBQ Festival.

LAURINBURG —This weekend a field of two dozen pitmasters set out for the number one spot in Laurinburg’s second Suds & Swine BBQ Festival whole hog competition.

But, Dana Christman Peterson of Showtime’s Legit BBQ, LLC took home the top spot on Saturday in the Professional Division.

“At this caliber of cooks it’s an honor to place and then to win it, it just means the world because it’s anybody’s game up here,” Peterson said. “They’re all outstanding cooks.”

Peterson was among 24 other professional pitmasters including her husband, Kevin Peterson, who placed seventh. Both she and her husband compete nearly every weekend throughout the year.

“It’s just another cook[off] and learning session all at the same time,” the winner said.

It took judges three levels of tie-breaking criteria to break the tie for second place between Beach Boys BBQ-Chris Fineran and Fired Up Bbq-David Murray. It was ultimately Beach Boys BBQ that secured the second-place slot.

In addition to the professional team competition, competitions were held over the two-day festival for High School teams, which was a new addition this year with five teams competing.

“They had a blast. It’s definitely a keeper,” said Tourism Development Authority Director Cory Hughes.

A Backyard Division competition was also held for amateur contestants.

The winner of the Backyard completion was Colt’s Cookin’ – Alex Coulthard, with Pecan Tan BBQ – Vernon Lee placing second and Desert Rats – Bucky Gates placing third.

Multiple pitmasters said they felt welcomed in Laurinburg.

“The people that put the cooks on really want the cooks here. They do everything they can to get’em here. They treat us like kings and queens. It’s absolutely amazing what they do for the cooks here,” Peterson said.

Kenneth Clark, of Raleigh, has been traveling around North and South Carolina for 15 years competing in the barbecuing circuit but said,

“The hospitality from the people in Laurinburg is off the hook.”

At the BBQ festival, about 1,700 pounds of meat was cooked overnight during the competition and this year saw the participation of more than 4,000 people, resulting in a overall growth from the previous year, according to Hughes.

It was estimated that between 800 to 1,000 people were present for night one of the Suds & Swine and the kickoff to the Laurinburg After Five concert series despite a brief thunderstorm that interrupted festivities.

“It was a little rain and a lot of wind. We lost a couple of tents but we hunkered down and last night turned out to be a great night,” Hughes said.

Chirs English, director of the Laurinburg Scotland Area Chamber of Commerce, said they were “fortunate” that the storm moved fast and band of the night, Too Much Sylvia, was able to start around 6:30 p.m.

“We had a good crowd. Most of the folks stuck around,” English said.

English said Friday’s event was a “great way to start” the series which is a “great way to get involved organizations to work together for the community.”

Hughes sees McDuffie Square as the permanent spot for the festival.

“We filled up downtown. We’re going to keep it downtown,” he said.

The Laurinburg Rotary Club, the major sponsor and organizer of the festival, gifted the Church and Community Services leftover pints of barbecue from the festival.

