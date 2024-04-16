The Scotland Beta induction ceremony was held in the Scotland High auditorium and led by the Beta officers.

LAURINBURG — Scotland High School’s Beta Club recently inducted 27 new members into the fold while family, friends and teachers were present to show support for the students who have earned the new titles.

Students were dressed to impress for the ceremony that was headlined by keynote speaker Lisa Evans, who was the charter founder for Scotland Beta and this was a “warm homecoming” for her. The ceremony was held in the Scotland High auditorium and led by the Beta officers.

During the speech, Evans, who helped establish both Tom Havener and Joe Graves as the Beta advisors, teared up as she told stories of how she “roped” both men into the club.

Havener spoke briefly about what Beta is and its importance at Scotland High and Graves then talked about the struggles he faced to get where he is today and told the students they were in charge of their own destinies.