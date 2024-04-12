LAURINBURG —As National Poison Week approaches on April 17-23, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and the Laurinburg Police Department are still giving residents a safer way to dispose of their medications.

Both law enforcement agencies will hold a Spring Medicine Drop from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 24 and April , at the WLNC radio station, located on the corner of Main Street and Roper streets in Laurinburg.

“If you have an elderly parent or grandparent that has expired or unused medications lying around on the cabinets or they have passed and you do not know what to do with them we can safely get rid of it for you,” stated Capt. Daryl Ford. “Please bring all of your unused medications to our drop-off point.”

Established in 1961 by Congress, National Poison Prevention Week was originated to raise awareness of poison prevention and safety, according to America’s Poison Centers website. In 2021, Poison Help responded to more than two million human exposure cases; on average, receiving an exposure case every 15 seconds.