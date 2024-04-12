LAURINBURG — Scotland Cancer Treatment Center is hosting a Cancer Survivors Day Celebration on April 20 and all cancer survivors are invited to come out for the celebration of life.

The Cancer Survivors Day Celebration will take place immediately following the FUND Run sponsored by the Scotland Memorial Foundation.

This Cancer Survivors Day Celebration is open to all individuals who have experienced a cancer diagnosis, regardless of where treatment has been provided. This event will take place at McDuffie Square located at 129 West Railroad Street downtown Laurinburg and no registration is required. Cancer Survivors are invited to join us for food trucks, vendors, fun activities for kids and music. Cancer Survivors are asked to check in at the Scotland Cancer Treatment Center tent once they arrive to pick up their free food truck tickets for themselves and one guest. The event begins at 11 a.m. and will end at 2 p.m.

“This is the day each year we invite all of our cancer survivors, and their family members, to come together to share their experiences, enjoy an afternoon of celebration, and have lots of fun,” said Mary Callahan-Lopez, Oncology Social Worker of Scotland Cancer Treatment Center.

A “survivor” is defined as anyone living with a history of cancer — from the moment of diagnosis through the remainder of life, according to the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation, which reports that about 10.5 million Americans are cancer survivors.

“Our staff looks forward to our annual cancer survivor’s day celebration each year! It gives us the opportunity to step out of the clinical setting and truly celebrate with all of our survivors! We are very grateful to the ongoing support of the Scotland Memorial Foundation. Not only do they support events such as this, but they make it possible for us to lend a helping hand to our patients every day when they have concerns such as prescription costs, transportation for treatment, wigs and more” stated Jennifer Wilkes, director of Cancer Center & Outpatient Infusion Clinic.

For more information about Cancer Survivors Day call Scotland Cancer Treatment Center at 910-291-7630.