The Local Board of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program has announced that Scotland County is scheduled to receive $15,916 for Phase 41.

The Emergency Food and Shelter Program was created in 1983 to supplement the work of local social service agencies within the U.S., both private and governmental, to assist people in need of emergency assistance. The grant funding is not for individuals but for agencies that provide emergency food and shelter. The aid does not include disaster assistance which is covered under other federal programs.

The program is governed by a national board composed of representatives of the American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; United Jewish Communities; The National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; the Salvation Army; and the United Way of America. The Board is chaired by a representative of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA.

The funding Scotland County receives must be administered by a local board comprised of both public and government representatives. Local boards must make every effort to include local representatives of the agencies listed above; however, anyone interested may serve unless that person is also employed by or on the local board of an agency requesting local funding.

Applications must come from agencies that are already established to provide emergency food or shelter to those needing these services in Scotland County; and funding is not to be used for disaster relief as this is covered by other government funding.

The local Board will consider an application from any agency that would like to apply;

however for an agency to be considered they MUST meet the following terms of the grant:

— The agency must be a private, voluntary non-profit or a unit of government;

— The agency must have an accounting system in place;

— The agency must practice non-discrimination;

— The agency must have at least one year of experience and be able to demonstrate to

the board its ability to serve clients;

— If private, the agency must have a voluntary organizational board.

Applications for this local funding may be obtained by April 10, 2024, by contacting Local Board Chair, Leslie Womack, [email protected] or 910-280-1030. The completed application deadline must be returned to Leslie by April 15, 2024.

The Local Board will have a meeting on April 17. 2024 and decisions will be announced by April 20, 2024.

For information about this funding and how it is managed, go to http://www.efsp.unitedway.org/efsp/website/index.cfm