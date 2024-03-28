LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that resulted in the Laurinburg man.

On Wednesday at approximately 7 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Covenant Way in reference to shots fired, according to the LPD. On arrival, officers located a male, identified as 84-year-old Cleophus Daniel Bass, of the 800 block on Covenant Way, in a neighboring yard deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to police, “some type of neighborhood dispute had occurred which led to gunfire from both Bass and another individual in the neighborhood where Bass was struck and died of his injuries.”

Police say a person of interest is currently detained pending the investigation which is ongoing at this time.