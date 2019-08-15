Shirt Tales getting closer to reopening

LAURINBURG — A few months after Shirt Tales in downtown Laurinburg was severely damaged by a weekend fire, things are looking up for the business.

“After months of not much happening at all, things are suddenly in high gear,” said Jim Willis, owner of the business.

On Thursday, Main Street had to be blocked off for a crane to lift two HVAC units onto the building’s roof. Just as the crane had completed its task and began to pull away, a concrete truck rolled up to to the building to begin pouring the floor over plumbing that was installed earlier this week.

And if that wasn’t enough activity, electricians continue to pull wire throughout the business and mount conduit.

“All happening today (Wednesday),” Willis said. “Very exciting for us.”

No timetable for reopening was given.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Shirt1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Shirt2.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Shirt3.jpg