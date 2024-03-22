PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center will receive $2 million from the NC State budget, Lumbee Tribal Chairman John L. Lowery announced Thursday.

Chairman Lowery thanked lawmakers Rep. Jarrod Lowery and Sen. Danny Britt for their support of the Lumbee Tribe as he announced the funding. Both lawmakers recently visited and toured the Cultural Center during the planting of 450 Long Leaf Pine Trees.

“I appreciate the partnerships that I’ve had with the tribe, representing the largest tribe East of the Mississippi,” Britt said. “I’ve taken a lot of pride in that relationship and have been able to make sure that we’ve budgeted dollars from the North Carolina General Assembly for Ag, for the Culture Center, and for all the work that they’re doing out here at the center, as well as working with the tribal council on those same things.”

Tribal Chairman Lowery stated the funding will bring upgrades across the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center and the community will reap the benefits.

Representative Jarrod Lowery said the funding for the center is going to do “amazing” things.

“You will see over the next few months a revamped amphitheater where you have “Strike at the Wind!” There’s going to be stadium seating and it’s going to have an opportunity to bring other shows and other activities to the Culture Center here,” Jarrod Lowery said. “This is going to be a cultural hub for the Lumbee people, but also an economic tourism hub for the entire county. You’re also going to see the arbor completed in full and basketball and volleyball courts.”

Chairman John Lowery said the tribe will be able to usher in a new era of cultural tourism at the Culture Center.

“We are going to be able to draw in numerous shows, numerous events here at the culture center,” the chairman Lowery said. “This is truly about partnerships and working together.”

Chairman Lowery also thanked Gov. Roy Cooper, Rep. Brenden Jones and Rep. Garland Pierce for their support to fund the efforts at the center.