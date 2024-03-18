MAXTON — A community near Maxton is one of the newest to see a Dollar General. The company announced that the location at 3210 Midway Road is now open.

The new DG Market store format features an expanded selection of fresh meats, fruits and vegetables, as well as the same categories, brands and products customers trust Dollar General to carry.

“We are excited to provide Maxton residents with our new DG Market format and look forward to welcoming customers to our new location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “At Dollar General, we are committed to serving our customers with a pleasant shopping experience and strive to be a good corporate citizen. The new DG Market format will provide the Maxton community with closer access to fresh and healthier foods and a convenient location to purchase the items they want and need at everyday low prices. We hope our customers will enjoy the new store.”

Dollar General plans to create new jobs in the Maxton community as the store is expected to employ approximately 10-15 people, depending on the individual needs of the store. Individuals interested in joining the DG team may review available positions and apply online at www.dollargeneral.com/careers.

The addition of the Maxton store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.