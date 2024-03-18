LAURINBURG —As National Poison Week approaches on April 17-23, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and the Laurinburg Police Department are giving residents a safer way to dispose of their medications.

Both law enforcement agencies will hold a Spring Medicine Drop from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 and Friday, March 22, 224, at the WLNC radio station, located on the corner of Main Street and Roper streets in Laurinburg.

“If you have an elderly parent or grandparent that has expired or unused medications lying around on the cabinets or they have passed and you do not know what to do with them we can safely get rid of it for you,” stated Capt. Daryl Ford. “Please bring all of your unused medications to our drop-off point.”

Assisting with the drop will be the Robeson Health Care Corporation, whose mission is to “improve the health status of our communities by providing an integrated system of high quality primary and preventive health services to all they serve.” In addition to the RHCC, LPD and SCSO will partner with Lamara Chandler.