Community, if you didn’t know it, God has his children in a circle. Draw one and put yourself in the middle of it. His children are encased in a circle. And we already know that a circle comes full term. It doesn’t go halfway, it signifies safety to whoever is on the inside of it. Not because of the one who is in the circle, but because of the one who encompasses the circle from the outside.

We all know what a circle mean. We’ve drawn one at times in our lives. But if you didn’t know, it means “completion; wholeness.”

Look at a circle and be a witness to the fact that a circle means wholeness. Look at the ring on our finger; those of us who are married or engaged; the circle of the ring signifies unbroken love between the man and the woman. It comes full circle; the circle denotes wholeness for the couple; for anything that is halfway is not complete.

Look at the sun in the sky; it is a complete circle; half of a sun doesn’t make sense.

Readers, think about it — anything that doesn’t come full circle is considered a defect; the head on our bodies are full circle; half of a head is a freak! The tires on our cars is full circle; can’t drive on half a tire. Look at the quarter, the dime, the nickel and the penny; can’t spend either one if it is half; it must be a whole coin.

The circle offers protection for the one who stays in it; the circle indicates peace and rest. It represents a good night’s sleep based on the one who’s standing on the outside. In our case it is God himself. At Bible study where I serve as pastor we pray at the beginning of our Bible study, and after Bible study session we gather, join hands and pray together symbolizing unity, harmony and oneness in the body of the church. And we pray one for another.

But within the circle we have what we call an INNER circle for those who need special prayer and we join around them in our outer circle. Those inside the circle feel a sense of love, care and security as we pray over them; and the last prayer at the close of our worship service we join hands in a circle symbolizing unity because we know that God works in unity (Matt. 18:20).

My community friends, I want to tell us today that God has US in a circle! And the devil knows it — he can poke, he can bark, he can huff and he can puff; he can tempt and he can curse; he can threaten; he can bluff; but he can’t get inside the CIRCLE!

And the Christian have to understand that, because unless we come to grips with the fact that he can’t get within our circle we will lose sleep at night, continue to get frustrated, jump at every shadow, continue to be fearful and worry ourselves over what we think he is going to do or what we think is going to happen.

Community friends, in love let me say that God ‘s people need to be able to lay down at night and go to sleep. Sleep is a big part of our rest; it determines how well we function. If we don’t sleep it throws everything off balance; it messes up your whole day. Rest is essential if the body is going to function adequately; eight hours of sleep at the minimum is what they say the body needs.

The psalmist said, “it is vain to sit up at night, for He (God) gives his children sleep ( Psalm 127:2). And I want to help somebody get some sleep! But why do we lose sleep? What is it that keeps us up at night? And what causes us to toss and turn when in fact we ought to be asleep?

I believe that it is because we don’t know the safety and protection of the circle that we are in. And as long as we stay in the circle the enemy can’t get to us. Remember Job? How Satan confessed to God concerning Job “Have you not made a hedge AROUND him, and his household, and AROUND everything that he has on every side (Job 1:10)? He didn’t say a rectangle or a square … because rectangles and squares don’t CIRCLE.

God had to give Satan permission to afflict Job (verse 12). That’s why David could say, “I laid me down and slept: I awaked; for the LORD sustained me. I will not be afraid of ten thousands of people, that have set themselves against me round about (Psalm 35,6).” He could say it’s not the Geritol that causes me to sleep; it’s not the needle shot that I got in my arm that causes me to sleep; it’s not the sleeping pills or the Nyquil that I took that causes me to sleep; it’s because God has taken upon himself to protect me! That’s personal! So I laid down and went to sleep.

Community friends, with all of the things going on around us, especially while we sleep at night yet nothing harms us; it’s not the alarm system that’s keeping our enemies away; it’s the GOD system; we’re “safe and secure from all alarm.”.

Community, no worries, no anxieties; we need to go to sleep; we’re sluggish and don’t have any energy; “God is our refuge and strength (Ps. 46:1b)”… and we’re safe inside of his circle.

The Rev. George Ellis is pastor at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.