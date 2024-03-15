LAURINBURG — A man remains in critical but stable condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Laurinburg Police Department.

According to information released by LPD, at 10:16 p.m. on Thursday, police officers responded to the intersection of Samoa Street and Wagram Street in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle on the side of the road with damage consistent with being struck by gunfire.

Inside the vehicle, officers located the victim, 36-year-old Denver Quick of Fayetteville, according to police. Quick had sustained a gunshot wound to the head. Quick was transported to an out-of-town medical center in stable but critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is urged to contact investigators with the Laurinburg Police Department or Scotland County Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146, www.scotlandcountycs.com, or P3tips.