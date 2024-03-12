LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Humane Society has implemented some new hours for operation that go into effect next month.

Beginning April 1, the humane society will open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays; and from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays; and Saturdays will be open to clients by appointment only. The shelter is closed on Sundays.

Appointments can be made by calling 910-276-9271.

Spay and neuter voucher services will be moved to Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If a pet is missing outside of these operational hours, email a lost report with their photo to shelter@scotlandhumane.org. People are also encouraged to visit the humane society’s website, scotlandhumane.org, for an active list of adoptable pets.