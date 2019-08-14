Belk Bell Tower to be torn down and rebuilt

LAURINBURG — The most visible and recognizable structure on the St. Andrews campus is the Katherine MacKay Belk Bell Tower that is next to the causewalk, halfway between the residential and academic sides of Lake Ansley C. Moore. Last September during Hurricane Florence, the tower was severely damaged and now poses a significant safety risk.

Based upon strong recommendations from the University’s architects, engineers and safety inspectors, the tower poses such a significant safety risk that it must be torn down as soon as possible and then reconstructed using a more secure and weather resistant construction design.

The demolition process began Wednesday and is expected to be completed by Aug. 23. Reconstruction of a new bell tower will take place after the existing tower has been removed and a more thorough study of the site and a new construction design is completed.

The cross on top of the tower and the bells inside will be removed first and preserved for future installation on the new tower.

According to St. Andrews University President Paul Baldasare Jr.: “Although it is a great disappointment that the bell tower was so severely damaged during Hurricane Florence, everyone should be reassured that the tower will be rebuilt and the bells ringing again as soon as possible.”

James R. Henery is the director of communications and university chaplain at St. Andrews University.

