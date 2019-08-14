Scotland County Schools deploys advanced security software

Obeda Obeda

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools and area law enforcement agencies have recently deployed an advanced software tool that enables faculty, staff, and administrators at all 10 schools in the district to communicate directly with police officers in the event of an emergency or security intrusion.

Scotland County Schools has partnered with Boston-based In Force Technology, LLC, so the district is now equipped with the IN FORCE 911 desktop and mobile software application. The software is proven to significantly reduce police response time to buildings and specific locations inside buildings during a critical event at a school while addressing the communications barrier that unfortunately exists during emergency situations.

Scotland County Schools Executive Director of Auxiliary Services Larry Obeda — now the new principal at Scotland High — has been working to bring the software to all 10 Scotland County Schools, the Laurinburg Police Department, the county Communications Center and the Scotland County Sheriff’s Department.

“Schools have long adapted procedures and tools aimed at preventing or mitigating a variety of threats and dangers, from fire drills to physical devices aimed at keeping doors closed. Now we have a software tool in our hands that removes the delay that exists between placing a 911 call and putting vital information in the hands of first responders during an emergency,” said Scotland County Schools Superintendent Ron Hargrave. “We are pleased to be the first school district in North Carolina to bring this advanced technology to our district.”

The app allows the school employees the ability to launch an alert in seconds from their desktop or mobile device, rather than minutes, with the current 911 system. Rather than waiting for calls to route through statewide or county-wide dispatch systems, IN FORCE 911 sends alerts and messages directly to the terminals and mobile devices of police officers in a specified area.

Scotland County Schools believes that this level of preparation and sophistication could provide a vital link between those inside a school building and those rushing to help when seconds count.

Training will start in mid-August, and the software will be up and running shortly after the start of the upcoming school year.

“Our company exists to reduce police response time and give police officers all the information they need, without delay, during an emergency or act of violence at a school,” said Brandon Flanagan, president and CEO of In Force Technology. “Increasing communication between those experiencing a threat and those responding to the scene can dramatically shorten the duration of an attack by helping police officers find suspects faster, thus saving lives.”

IN FORCE 911 is used throughout the country.

By implementing the IN FORCE 911 school safety software throughout its schools and law enforcement entities, Scotland County hopes to empower its school faculty, staff and students, while working to save lives during an act of violence or other emergency situation. Countless law enforcement training courses all teach the same lesson: time equals lives and every second counts during an emergency.

Obeda https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_LarryO-1.jpg Obeda

Allows staff to communicatedirectly with law enforcement