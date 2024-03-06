LAURINBURG — Daniel Jermaine Dockery will be the Democratic nominee of in November’s General Election after securing over 34% of the vote during Tuesday’s primaries.

Dockery garnered a total of 755 votes. Trailing behind was J.D. Willis with 703 votes, Herman L. Tyson Jr. with 427 votes and Jim “Sunbeam” Sutherland, who took in 322 votes.

Dockery is a veteran, minister and former educator with the Scotland County Schools.

Dockery’s win means he will face Samuel Levinson, a libertarian; and Ed O’Neal, a Republican, in the November General Election for the at-large seat left vacant by Commissioner Whit Gibson, who did not seek reelection.

Also in the General Election, incumbent John T. Alford, a Democratic, will face Republican Tanya Edge; while incumbent Darrell B.J. Gibson, a Democrat, will face Jeff Shelley, a Republican.

All of these totals are unofficial until certified by the North Carolina State Board of Elections.