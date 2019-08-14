Opening convocation at St. Andrews is Aug. 27

LAURINBURG — St. Andrews University campus-wide opening convocation will be held in the Physical Education Center and Harris Courts, Aug. 27, beginning at 11 a.m.

The event is for all new and returning students, faculty and staff. St. Andrews also welcomes Scotland County and the Laurinburg community to attend. New first year and transfer students will participate in the signing of the Community Honor Code.

Student Government Association president Nathaniel Rivas-Blackwell ’20 will address his classmates and welcome new students. Dr. Edna Ann Loftus, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Academic Dean, University Marshal Dr. David Herr and Mr. Loren Cornish, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, will have representative parts in Convocation.

St. Andrews University President Paul Baldasare Jr. will be the Convocation speaker and his speech is titled “Lean In.”

Lunch for all who attend begins following Convocation and will be served in both Harris Courts and Belk.