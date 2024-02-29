LAURINBURG — Getting your child immunized or getting vaccinated may soon become more accessible to those all over Scotland County.

In about a month, the Scotland County Health Department will be hitting the road with a Mobile Unit geared toward bringing health care to all communities within the county.

“You hear, ‘I need to get my child’s school immunization but I can’t get to the Health Department.’ OK, well, we’re going to come to you,” said Amanda Deaver, Scotland County Health Department director, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Thursday for the unit.

After cutting the ribbon for the Scotland County Health Department Mobile Unit, officials toured the vehicle which is equipped with two interview rooms, complete lab equipment, a restroom with urine analysis capabilities and built-in internet so that staff can use laptops. The mobile unit is also equipped with an awning and has heating and air conditioning capabilities.

“We’re hoping to get out and give immunizations whether it’s school immunizations, flu vaccines, whatever the community needs as far as vaccinations … Also, we have Labs To Go so we are able to provide lab services … We also want to reach out to the community with WIC as well,” Deaver said.

Tim Ivey, chair of the Scotland County Board of Commissioners said, “This is a big moment for the Health Department and more importantly, the people of Scotland County. If you look on the side of the unit, (it says) prevent promote, and protect. I think (that) describes it as well as anything else can.”

Laurinburg Mayor Pro Tem Mary Evans said it is fitting to celebrate the opening of the new unit on the final day of Black History Month.

“I’m just so excited about this. You just don’t know what this is going to do for our community … Help is on the way,” Evans said.

Funding for the bus came through the American Rescue Plan Act, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“COVID took a strain on the public health infrastructure and out of that came funding to help build that back,” Deaver said. “With that grant funding, we were able to purchase this nice mobile unit so that we can get our people out in the community to provide community health.”

Due to a delay in accumulating parts, it took three years for the mobile unit to be manufactured in Greensboro.

“This is something that’s been a long time coming,” Deaver said.

Commissioner Darryl B.J. Gibson said he recently went to a conference and learned that one of the many inequalities that exist across America was health care.

“It is the most inhumane inequality that exists in the nation but it gives me so much joy to know that in Scotland County that is not a barrier that we have to worry about because we are making health care accessible to every community,” Gibson said.

The commissioner made clear that the mobile unit will be available to all.

“I was asked on my way here, ‘Will this bus go to Gibson?’ I said ‘Absolutely.’ And then I was [told], ‘I bet they’re not going to go to Washington Park.’ Yes, it will because it is intended to touch every single person in this community,” Gibson said.

The Health Department has plans for the future to get a second unit that would focus on family planning and STD screenings. The current unit is not capable because it could not fit an exam bed, according to Deaver.

“Our STI rates in Scotland County are to the roof, especially with HIV,” Deaver said.

In the meantime, the mobile unit now on hand is targeted to be on the road within the next 30 days.

“You’ll see us,” said Stephanie Littles, co-chair of the Scotland Health Board. “And when you see us take advantage of our services, invite others, tell everybody where we are, what we’re doing and how we’re going to improve our community with each and every trip that this bus makes.”

