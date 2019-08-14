Schools at standstill with retired teachers bill

LAURINBURG — Earlier this week, Scotland County Board of Education members heard about Senate Bill 399, which focuses on rehiring retired teachers, but the IRS hasn’t given the state any answers on how it can affect teachers and the school district.

The bill focuses on the rehiring of retired teachers for high-need schools. A high-need school is any school that maintains either a Title I classification or receives an overall school performance grade of D or F.

Across the state, there are more than 1,400 Title I schools, which means they receive federal funding due to a high percentage of economically disadvantaged students.

In Scotland County, all middle and elementary schools are classified as a Title 1 school — and also all the elementary schools, with the exception of Wagram, received D ratings during the 2017-18 Department of Public Instruction report. The only schools this bill doesn’t apply to is SEarCH, Scotland High School and Shaw Academy, since they meet neither of those classifications.

Cory Satterfield, assistant superintendent of human resources for Scotland County Schools, explained the bill to the board, including how the teachers would work full-time on a one-year renewable contract without an earnings cap and still receiving full retirement benefits.

The returning teachers would get an annual state salary of $35,000. The salary would rise to $40,000 if they’re teaching science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) classes or special education classes. The teachers would also not be able to receive any state salary supplements, bonuses or move to higher salary steps.

“Previously they could work, the retirement schedule said if you made $50,000 you can only make $25,000,” Satterfield said. “They also say part-time is also an option. What that option is, we’re still looking into it.”

The one hiccup could be if the IRS determines the bill jeopardizes the state’s retirement system.

“These are great things, because we want great teachers for our students, but there are a lot of cautions involved in this,” Satterfield said. “One thing that is cautioned is that the IRS has not said anything in terms of if this is allowable. So we could bring a retired teacher in and the IRS say wait you can’t do that and we have to pay all this money back.”

Satterfield told the board that schools are being cautioned by the North Carolina Association of School Administrators to move forward very slowly on this since the IRS has not given a definite answer.

Superintendent Ron Hargrave suggested waiting to move forward until the IRS has a ruling on the bill so they know exactly who is responsible for everything and how it will work. Board Attorney Eva DuBuisson added that it could take two to three months to rule on.

“I would hate for a retired teacher to come back and risk their retirement on something like this,” Satterfield said.

