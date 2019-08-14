Down with the old

Katelin Gandee | The Laurinburg Exchange

As one of the final steps for the completion of the new Laurinburg City Hall project, demolition of the old municipal building has begin. Most of the main building was reduced to rubble at the start of the week. The building once housed the Laurinburg Police Department, the city’s finance department and utility collections and the city council’s meeting chambers. Once the building is completely torn down, the lot will be paved and turned into a parking area for the new City Hall.