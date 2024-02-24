A local voice for overtime regulation change

LAURINBURG — For many people, getting compensated for overtime pay could mean extra money for a vacation or a splurge on a night out in town.

For Shenna, a local single mother who did not wish to disclose her last name, it would mean financial security and coming face-to-face with her daughter, whom she hasn’t seen in years.

Shenna was a resident of Laurinburg for four years before moving to Robeson County. During this period she has worked at the same job in the education sector for about 10 years and during that time her annual salary has grown from $21,000 to $41,000.

What has also grown is Shenna’s responsibilities and the number of weekly hours she works — sometimes up to 60 which is well over what the Fair Labor Standards Act determines to be overtime.

“It’s challenging. I spend more time at work than I do at home,” she said. “Basically, the work-life balance is not balanced.”

Shenna represents about 3.6 million salaried workers, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

This is why on Aug. 30, the Department announced the issuance of a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM), Defining and Delimiting the Exemptions for Executive, Administrative, Professional, Outside Sales, and Computer Employees. The Proposed Rule revises regulations in the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) that determine whether employees, like Shenna, are entitled to overtime pay for work exceeding 40 hours per week.

Because of the current regulation, Shenna is ineligible for overtime pay because of her salary.

The proposed rule change would guarantee overtime pay for salaried workers earning less than $1,059 per week or about $55,000 per year. Currently, only salaried workers earning less than $684/week or $35,568 annually are eligible for overtime pay.

“For too long, many low-paid salaried workers have been denied overtime pay, even though they often work long hours and perform much of the same work as their hourly counterparts. This proposed rule would ensure that more workers receive extra pay when they work long hours,” said Principal Deputy Wage and Hour Division Administrator Jessica Looman with the announcement was made. “Public input is essential as we consider the needs of today’s workforce and industry demands, and we encourage continued stakeholder input during the public comment period.”

Shenna knows she’s not alone which is why she chose to advocate for the proposed rule.

“A lot of people are in the same position. Not making what they’re worth and we’re still putting in these hours but not getting compensated. They’re struggling … I want to see them get compensated for their time because their time is very valuable and they have kids.”

Because of the hardship, Shenna said she has not been able to visit her daughter, who lives more than 1,000 miles away in Wisconsin.

“I don’t have that extra money to (travel). It might be years before I can see her so for me getting paid overtime is so important and it means so much to have,” Shenna said.

This does not include the struggle to keep up with inflation, Shenna said.

“It’s not getting any better,” she said. “It’s getting worse especially with gas prices increasing — the cost of meat, eggs, milk … If you can afford the basics, I don’t know. It’s getting very very challenging. It’s already been challenging but it’s at the point where something has got to happen because this is not going to work.”

The department invited the public to comment on this NPRM. The NPRM’s 60-day comment period closed at 11:59 p.m. on Nov.7.

“My time is valuable. It is valuable but getting paid for it, that’s even better … Having the extra money would mean a lot. It would mean so much,” Shenna said.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at tsinclair@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.