LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 29 to celebrate the launch of its new medical mobile unit.

The event, which will be held at 1405 W. Blvd. in Laurinburg at 2 p.m.

“We are excited to announce the opening of our Mobile Unit,” said Amanda Deaver, director of the Scotland County Health Department. “It will be instrumental in reaching out to our community and providing services such as adult and child immunizations, WIC services and Lab to Go.

“We understand that transportation to medical appointments can often be a barrier and the Mobile Unit will help ease that burden by allowing us to provide these services throughout the county.’