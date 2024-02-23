LAURINBURG — Members of the Scotland County Board of Health were recently recognized for their years of service.

“The Scotland County Board of Health members have the responsibility to protect and promote public health,” said Scotland Health Director Amanda Deaver. “They are tasked with adopting rules necessary for that purpose. This is a big responsibility.”

Dave Raley was recognized for 20 years of service, William Matthews for 18 years, Dr. M.M. Labib was recognized for 10 years, Beth Hobbs for seven years and Dr. Ralph Carter was recognized for six years.

In thanking the board members Deaver said “Your passion and expertise have been instrumental in our success. Your impact on the Scotland County Health Department will be felt for years to come.”