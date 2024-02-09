LAURINBURG — Leaders throughout the county gathered this week to boast the accomplishments of Scotland County’s legislatures while also challenging them to address issues that plague the area.

During the Legislature Breakfast and Appreciation event held at the I.E. Johnson Community Center, John Easterling of Checkmate Government Relations highlighted items in the state budget headed for Scotland County.

The state budget includes $2 million for Scotland County for Industrial Site Development, $6.5 million in grant funding for capital improvements equipment for a public safety building, $200,000 to Scotland County for capital costs and equipment, $100,000 for rural volunteer fire departments in Scotland County, $50,000 to the Scotland County Historic Properties Commission for improvements and equipment for the John Blue House, $7 million to the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport for runway extension and facility upgrades, $100,000 to the Scotland Health Care system for improvements or equipment including mobile mammography equipment and $300,000 to the City of Laurinburg for a firefighter training facility.

“This is something that we’re all on the move about and we’re excited about. I believe the best kind of ships are friendships and partnerships … Our network is our net worth,” Easterling said

Rep. Garland Pierce was presented with a plaque, honoring him for his 20 years of service in the NC House of Representatives. Sen. Danny Britt, who was not present was also honored.

“I’m delighted to be here this morning. Thank y’all for the award … I’ve been serving for 20 years as one of the longest-serving legislatures in this part of the great state of North Carolina. I’m just grateful and thankful for the time I’ve had and I pray that I can continue on,” Pierce said.

Laurinburg City Councilmember Barbara Rogers thanked Pierce for paving the way for people like her.

“I could not believe that a seat like this was possible had I not seen people go before me and serve our city the way he’s done,” Rogers said.

Although the lunch was held to honor the two legislatures, an open panel was held where guests had the opportunity to ask leaders what they are doing to progress Scotland while also discussing ways the county can improve housing, unemployment and more.

David Pope, the president and chief executive officer of Scotland Health Care System, asked if leaders had an idea of what Scotland’s shtick is.

“What is our hook, what is our niche, what is our competitive aim,” Pope said. “What do I tell folks when I’m trying to convince them to move here instead of Lillington or Reideville or one of the other smaller towns in North Carolina? What are we doing different and better?”

While discussing the benefits of a partnership between Scotland County and Southeastern Community Action Partnership to bring in more affordable housing, Ericka Jones Whitaker, charged leaders to consider bringing youth to the table in some of their decision-making.

“Bring the young people to the table,” Whitaker said. “I think sometimes they get discounted because we think that they don’t know what they’re talking about but we’re saying that we want them to stay here … I used to be the young person at that table. I’m not anymore.”

The public got to hear from Scotland High School and Search’s Student Body presidents who both expressed what they wanted the future of Scotland County to look like.

