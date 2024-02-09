LAURINBURG — Carolyn Banks was recently awarded the “Omega Outstanding Citizen Plaque of 2023” during the Feb. 4 morning service at Franklin Chapel AME Zion Church.

The award, supported by Senior Pastor James A. Hayes, was bestowed upon Banks by the Omega Psi Phi Franternity Inc., Beta Nu Chapter. Banks also received a gift card.

Banks is a retired teacher with more than 30 years of working in public education and holds both principal and superintendent certifications. She currently serves on the Scotland County School Board as vice-chair. She continues to work full-time as the director of Partners In Ministry 21st Century After-school STEM program.

Making the award were brothers, William McCallum KSR and Bishop Frank McDuffie, both members of the Beta Nu Chapter which services Scotland and Robeson counties.