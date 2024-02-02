LAURINBURG — Music lovers, concertgoers and dancers can get their calendars ready for 2024 Hasty Realty Laurinburg After 5.

The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2024 Laurinburg After 5 schedule and Hasty Realty repeating as the naming sponsor of the annual summer concert series.

“We are so excited about this year’s lineup and we’ve got something for everyone! We are bringing back some local favorites, a couple of new acts that are new to the area, and we are reuniting with some old friends,” said Chamber Executive Director Chris English. “We also want to thank Guy McCook and the team at Hasty Realty for the Naming Investment again this year as well as all Laurinburg After 5 sponsors. It takes the support of the community to produce this concert series and we couldn’t do it without our sponsors, volunteers and fans.”

The Kick-off to the series will be on April 12 in conjunction with the Rotary Club of Laurinburg’s Suds & Swine BBQ Festival held in McDuffie Square in Downtown Laurinburg.

Too Much Sylvia returns to Laurinburg and takes the stage at 6 p.m.

“Too Much Sylvia is an LA5 favorite and they always put on a fantastic show for any audience,” English said.

Too Much Sylvia most recently played the CycleNC event on Oct. 6, 2022, in Downtown Laurinburg.

May’s concert, sponsored by the Arts Council of Scotland County, will be held on th the 10th and will feature Tru Sol. Tru Sol’s last appearance in Laurinburg was August 2023 and they quickly became a fan favorite.

“Tru Sol’s performance was jam-packed with energy from start to finish. They play Motown, 70s & 80s, Hip Hop, and they guarantee to keep the crowd on their feet,” English explained.

On June 7, Chris Taylor & The Rumor will blend 80’s influences with the energy of modern pop, rock, and soul. Taylor and his band bring an immersive party environment with favorites from the 70s, 80s, and 90s, to now.

July 12 will feature Carolina Beach music legends, The Band of Oz. The Band of Oz was formed in 1967 as a part-time band playing fraternity parties and high school proms all over the South. In 1977 the band went on the road full time. Since that time the band has made an exceptional name for itself throughout the Southeast. The CAMMY Award-winning band now features a full horn section to complete a dynamic eight-member group.

The balance of the schedule will feature Liquid Pleasure on Aug. 9 and Ryan Perry on Sept 12.

See updates on the Laurinburg After 5 Facebook page, facebook.com/LaurinburgAfterFive, as well as newsletters, emails, and www.laurinburgchamber.com/laurinburg-after-5.

For more information on how to become a sponsor, volunteer or be a vendor for any event, call 910-276-7420.