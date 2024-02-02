RALEIGH — The Golden LEAF Foundation is funding $50,000 to the Scotland County Economic Development Corporation to develop a preliminary design plan.

The plan is to construct a 25,000-30,000-square-foot shell building located at the SCEDC Incubator Park.

The County expects that the construction of a shell building could attract a business that would invest $1.5 million in private capital and the creation of 25 jobs with an average salary of $42,000. After completing preliminary designs and due diligence for shell buildings, these recipients will be able to apply for funding for the construction of the buildings.

“I am very grateful to the Golden Leaf Foundation for investing in Scotland County’s incubator park, a site of great potential for recruiting businesses.” Rep. Pierce said. “I will continue to advocate for expanded economic opportunities across Scotland and Hoke counties so my hard-working constituents can get good-paying jobs and take care of their families.”

The Golden LEAF Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works to increase economic opportunity in North Carolina’s rural and tobacco-dependent communities through leadership in grantmaking, collaboration, innovation, and stewardship as an independent and perpetual foundation.