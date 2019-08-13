NC Democratic chairman visits Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — North Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Goodwin made Scotland County his third stop Tuesday for the second annual Rural NC Listening Tour.

Goodwin was joined on the tour by Cynthia Wallace, the 9th Congressional District chair; Doug Wilson, deputy executive director; and Meredith Cuomo, executive director of the NC Democratic Party. The tour went to Bladen, Robeson Scotland and Richmond counties in order to reach out to rural voters, listen to concerns and discuss the issues that were most important to them.

One large topic that was discussed at the meeting was that of the upcoming 9th Congressional District special election, with questions about how to gain traction in getting people out to the polls.

“This is the only unresolved election in the country from 2018,” said Wallace. “This is because those voters in Bladen County weren’t silent with their votes being stolen and now we are standing up for a fair election.”

Goodwin added that it’s important for people in the community to know that the election is coming up and be able to get to the polling stations. Future elections will rely heavily on digital and social media to get information out but with this election, Wallace said the way to win isn’t through the online world.

“This is going to be a narrow election,” Wallace said. “How can we get people out to the polls? The best way to win is by knocking on doors and letting people know.”

Goodwin also applauded the local party for its leadership in politics with the activity and other separate organizations like the Democratic Women in the county.

“The North Carolina Democratic Party is very proud of the work and leadership over many years of the Scotland County Democratic Party,” Goodwin said. “I’m confident that our message of unity and hope and opportunity for all will win the day over divisiveness and hate and opportunity for the few.”

These tours bring up many similar issues including Medicaid expansion, redistricting and other public policy issues. Goodwin added it’s important for them to come to speak to people in rural counties since many times the counties are looked over in favor of urban areas.

“I consider these conversations, civic in nature and helpful of the ultimate goal of having the largest voter turnout possible in the next election,” Goodwin said. “I plan on spending 2020 crisscrossing the state, visiting every community I can and giving every voter I meet the opportunity to voice her or his concerns about what we’re facing.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

