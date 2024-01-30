DECEMBER/JANUARY FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed 24 inspections of area restaurant locations during the months of December and January.

Following are the results of those inspections, including the date of inspection, site and final grade. Specific violations are not listed but can be found on the Scotland County Health Department website.

Dec. 1, Captain Larry’s Seafood and Steaks, 92

Dec. 4, Jesses Pizza and Subs, 95.50

Dec. 4, Railroad Bar and Grill, 90

Dec. 5, Fore’s Family Restaurant, 94

Dec. 8, General McArthur, 94

Dec. 8, Nic Pic Kwic Deli (Johns Road), 92.50

Dec. 11, Greek Village, 94

Dec. 11, Nic Pic Kwic Deli (McColl Road), 94.50

Dec. 12, Burger King, 90.50

Dec. 12, Myako Asian Bistro, 97

Dec. 16, Nic Pic Kwic Deli (Aberdeed Road), 95

Dec. 19, Rick’s Catering, 96.50

Jan. 8, Subway (U.S. 401), 98.50

Jan. 8, Subway (S. Main Street), 97.50

Jan. 11, Nic Pic Kwic Deli (Main Street), 95

Jan. 16, Jin Jin Chinese Restaurant, 94

Jan. 16, Sneads Grove Convenient Store, 97

Jan. 16, Little Fuji Grill, 97.50

Jan. 18, La Familia Mexican Restaurant, 96.50

Jan. 19, Subway (Andrew Jackson Highway), 96.50

Jan. 23, Golden 168, 95.50

Jan. 25, Arby’s, 98

Jan. 26, Bojangles, 96

Jan. 29, Taco Bell, 96