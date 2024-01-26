LAURINBURG — Madison Dixon, a junior at Scotland High School, is one of 12 juniors and seniors in the state selected to serve on the North Carolina State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council.

The SSAC is a diverse group comprised of 12 high school students from across the state’s eight education regions, with eight juniors and four seniors.

During their service, student advisers will develop proposals for Superintendent Catherine Truitt’s Office and the State Board of Education to address issues that the students would like to see changed, either through policy or legislation. SSAC advisers have the opportunity not only to share their perspectives as current students but also to provide invaluable insight to state leaders on how to make positive changes within North Carolina’s education system.

“We are so proud of Madison for this huge accomplishment and are excited to have her represent her school, our district, and our region,” read a statement on behalf of Scotland County Schools.