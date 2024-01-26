LAURINBURG — SEarCH senior, TJ Hawkin, was recently named a finalist for the prestigious Park Scholarship from NC State University.

More than 3,200 students were nominated or applied for this award and only 100 students were named finalists — 50 from North Carolina and 50 from outside the state.

The Park Scholarships Program provides a four-year scholarship covering: tuition, fees and room and board; books and personal expenses, and enrichment grants to fund study abroad, research, service and more.

To be eligible for the Park Scholarships program, a candidate must have a minimum unweighted GPA of 3.5 and/or a minimum weighted GPA of 4.0.; be a United States citizen, permanent resident of the U.S. or graduating from a high school located in the U.S. (regardless of citizenship status); and apply for fall, first year admission into a baccalaureate program at NC State.