PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke is seeking speakers for its 2024 TEDx event.

The event, “The Next Chapter in Life,” will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 20 in the Upchurch Auditorium at Thomas Hall.

The deadline for applications is Jan. 31. Talks must not exceed 15 minutes and should follow the theme of “The Next Chapter in Life.”

Organizers hope to capitalize on the success of the university’s first-ever TEDx event in 2023, featuring six faculty and staff speakers and four professional speakers who traveled from as far away as Portugal, California and Arizona.

TEDxUNC Pembroke is an independently organized conference run by undergraduates Tarila Iduma and Auley Abudayya and UNCP alumni Rodney Smith and Gordon Byrd. TEDx events provide a platform for sharing ideas worth spreading on a smaller scale and strive to re-create the unique experience found at TED.

For more information, contact [email protected]