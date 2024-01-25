LAURINBURG — The Board of Education for Scotland County Schools is on the lookout for a person to fill the seat made vacant following the departure of board member Herman Tyson.

Tyson announced his resignation via letter to the board’s chair Rick Singletary, the afternoon prior to the Jan. 8 board meeting, citing his moving outside the district as the cause for his action.

In his letter, read by Singletary during the meeting, Tyson stated, “It has been my pleasure to serve the district since 2017 in this capacity. I would like to thank the voters of Scotland County for believing and trusting my ethics and standards during my tenure.”

Tyson was appointed to the Board of Education Stewartsville Township in July 2017 to fill the remaining term of then-board member Darrell “BJ” Gibson. He ran for election in 2018 and was elected to the Board of Education. Tyson’s term expires in December of 2026.

According to the school district’s policy 2115, the sitting board members have the authority to appoint a board member to fill an unexpired seat “caused by death, resignation or otherwise,” until the school board election.

“We appreciate your service and certainly you’re an advocate for the students here in Scotland County,” Singletary said.

