Obeda named principal at Scotland High

LAURINBURG – School officials announced Tuesday that the new principal for Scotland High School has been selected.

Larry Obeda was approved as principal during Monday night’s regular Scotland County Board of Education meeting. Obeda has been serving has director for auxiliary services for Scotland County Schools since August 2018. Obeda replaces Brian Edkins, who left the district on Aug. 1 to take the position as principal at Cape Fear High School in Cumberland County.

“Dr. Obeda has served the district well for the past year as executive director of auxiliary services,” said Superintendent Ron Hargrave. “With his previous experience as principal at Lumberton Senior High School and first-hand knowledge of our district, to have him serve as principal at the high school seems like a natural fit.”

In addition to working for the past year as executive director of auxiliary services for Scotland County Schools, Obeda brings to the position nine years in high school and district administration in Robeson County, with the last six of those as principal at Lumberton Senior High School. Obeda also had worked as a school counselor and testing coordinator for the Public Schools of Robeson County. In addition, he has been an instructor at Robeson Community College and served eight years in the United States Air Force.

“With all of my various experiences, I feel I am ready to lead Scotland High School,” Obeda said. “I am fully invested in this school district and am committed to the success of the students at the high school.

“I’ve missed being a part of the daily activities of a high school environment,” he added. “I’m really excited to be back full-time in that atmosphere and can’t wait to be a part of the remarkable team of students and staff at Scotland.”

Obeda will begin transitioning to his new position immediately.

