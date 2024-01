Just as more than a quarter million people participated in the historic March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom 60 years ago, the Scotland County community on Monday gathered at Badcock Home Funiture & More and marched, laughed, danced, worshipped and reflected during their mile-long journey to Brighter Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The march, followed by a service was sponsored by the Scotland County Branch of the NAACP.