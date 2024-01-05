LAURINBURG — After a five-year hiatus, the Scotland County Nonprofit Coalition is set to resume its meetings next week.

The coalition, created to foster collaboration between area nonprofits, aims to help organizations share ideas, information and resources for sustainable success, especially during challenging economic times.

“We use this group to support each other’s efforts,” said Deon Cranford, the director of public relations at Scotland Regional Hospice. “Our organizations have similar missions, plans, and sometimes even volunteers. By sharing our community activities and fundraising efforts at the monthly meetings, coalition members can avoid competing for the same audience and resources. We already have several non-profit representatives signed up to attend and we hope to get the meetings back to its nearly 30 members that we concluded with several years ago.”

Although the coalition ceased its meetings at the end of 2018, several area nonprofit representatives said they believed the partnership holds value and strives to bring the group back together. As a result, the Scotland County Nonprofit Coalition will convene on Jan. 11, and will continue to meet on the second Thursday of each month in the future.

The meetings will be held at noon each month at the Scotland Regional Hospice office at 610 Lauchwood Drive in Laurinburg. Attendees will also be provided with a light lunch during the gatherings.

“These meetings have proven to be invaluable in the past, facilitating collaboration and allowing nonprofits in Scotland County to pool their resources,” Cranford said. “Whether it’s sharing best practices, discussing upcoming events, or seeking advice from fellow members, the coalition provides a platform for nonprofit organizations to thrive.”

In today’s challenging economic climate, where funding and resources often come at a premium, organizations innovative are finding ways to achieve their objectives and sustain their operations. The goal of the Scotland County Nonprofit Coalition is to play a critical role in this regard, providing a support system and enabling members to overcome obstacles collectively.

Participating organizations are asked to bring up to two representatives. For more information or to register for the upcoming meeting, please call Deon Cranford at 910-276-7176 or visit www.scotlandhospice.org.