RALEIGH — The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association (NCSA) has recognized Senator Danny Britt as a 2023 Defender of Public Safety for the vital work done during the 2023 legislative session to protect public safety in North Carolina.

During a session that saw a heavy concentration of law enforcement and public safety-related bills, Senator Britt “dedicated time and effort to advocate for law enforcement issues important to the Association, which impact the office of sheriff, local communities and the State,” according to a release submitted by Sen Britt’s office.

Sheriff Darren Campbell, President of the NCSA, said that Senator Britt has been a “valuable partner” in the recent legislative session by supporting the association’s legislative priorities.

“As a result, our sheriffs have new tools we can use to protect our communities such as new laws intended to protect our electric power grid, stop dangerous street takeovers by motor vehicle gangs and some which will allow us to better address the growing fentanyl crisis many of us see in our communities,” Campbell said. “We are better equipped today than we were yesterday to protect the lives, liberties, and property of North Carolina’s citizens.”

Britt’s legislative district is served by Sheriff Roderick Virgil, Hoke County; Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, Robeson County; and Sheriff Ralph Kersey, Scotland County.

During the 2023 legislative session, the General Assembly considered hundreds of bills and enacted dozens of laws that directly impacted law enforcement and public safety in North Carolina, according to the release. The 2024 session is expected to begin in April and will likely see many additional law enforcement and public safety-related bills.