LAURINBURG — The Thank You Jesus Mission, the organization responsible for the “Thank You Jesus” signs seen in yards throughout North Carolina, has donated $8,560 to the Restoring Hope Center Inc.

The funds will be used to complete their new computer lab, according to the center’s director, Faye Coates.

“We are so excited about yet another phase of Pastors Kenneth and Joyce Blease’s and Ms. Mildred Sessoms’ vision becoming a reality,” Coates said. “This computer lab will be used by our Emergency Housing Shelter residents to conduct job searches, to complete resumes, to apply for jobs, work on their GED, and whatever else they may need to further their chance of success.”

The After-School/Summer School program students will also use the computer lab, which will be completed in the next phase of the ministry growth. Access to computers will allow students to complete homework assignments, conduct research, complete college applications and more.

“All of us at Restoring Hope are excited about the opportunity to complete this area and to allow our citizens access to a tool to be used on the road to a brighter future,” Coates said. “Thank you ‘Thank You Jesus,’ for this much-needed, much appreciated, generous donation to Restoring Hope Center. We cannot wait to see lives changed.”