RALEIGH — Rep. Garland Pierce has been named to his fourth Interim Committee as Speaker Tim Moore has appointed him to the newly-formed House Select Committee on Education Reform.

The temporary bipartisan committee will study and deliberate upon the needs of education in the state. It will submit its findings and legislative recommendations by April 1, 2024.

Rep. Pierce said it is a great honor to be selected for this committee.

“We all know that the health of a state and a nation is tied closely to the health of its education systems,” he said. “I am excited for the opportunity to continue my decades-long commitment to our schools through the committee, and I hope that I may contribute in some way to North Carolina’s historical role as an innovator in the field.”