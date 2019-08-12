Laurinburg woman the first arrested in city fraud case

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg woman is the first to be arrested in the fraud case filed by the city of Laurinburg.

Last Wednesday, the Laurinburg Police Department announced that there were five warrants out for the arrest of both Scotland and Robeson County residents in regards to a case where the city of Laurinburg’s bank account had been compromised.

The suspects had spent $900 on fraudulent charges at various locations and included cable and phone bills.

Novella McBride, 45, of Cooper Street was arrested on Monday in connection to the fraud. She was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses and given a $5,000 bond.

According to the original police report, the suspects had made transactions over a two- to three-week timeframe before the city’s finance and accounting department had found it. Since then the bank information has been changed and investigators are still looking into how the information was obtained.

There are still warrants out for four of the suspects, one being a local Laurinburg resident and the other three from Robeson County.

The investigation is still on-going with more arrests and possibly more warrants to come.

