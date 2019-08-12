RichmondCC announces summer semester honor students

HAMLET – Richmond Community College has announced its honor lists for the 2019 summer semester.

The President’s List identifies students who have earned an “A” in all courses and have a 4.0 grade point average while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours (excluding developmental credits).

The Dean’s List includes the names of students who have attained a minimum grade point average of 3.50 and earned no letter grade lower than a “B” while carrying 12 or more semester hours (excluding developmental credits).

President’s List

— Anson County: Renee Austin

— Richmond County: Jeffry Joly, Dustin McGuire, Annette Morrison, Savannah Richardson

— Scotland County: Lindsey Cairnie, Brandyn Crumbley

Dean’s List

— Richmond County: Adrienne Barber, Carrie Eller, Kimberly Hockman, Desiree Maxwell, Alexis Morman, Anna Pope, Megan Starling, Caroline Walker

— Robeson County: David Hardin

— Scotland County: Myriah Chavis, Jamyha Mackie-Mcgirt, Charles White