LAURINBURG — The Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 concert series for 2019 wrapped up Friday evening with warm weather of hot sounds from Big Daddy Love in downtown Laurinburg.

Chris English, executive director of the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce, was pretty happy with the series.

“Other than the rain out in July, we had an awesome 2019 LA5 season,” he said. “The committee set out to have a variety of music this year and we accomplished that — and I think most of the LA5 fans appreciated the change in venue and the different styles of music we brought to downtown Laurinburg.”

English added that the concert series brought quite a few new folks to the downtown area — including some from outside Scotland County.

“Obviously we want to keep the fans we have happy, but we want to continue to draw new faces to the crowd — and the committee worked really hard to bring a diverse offering of bands,” he said. “We do these events as a service to the community and we appreciate everyone that comes out as well as our volunteers and sponsors that make it happen. The whole community deserves recognition for the success of LA5.”

English was most appreciative to the series sponsors.

“We can’t do these events without the support of our sponsors and the business community,” he said. “But having a naming sponsor like Hasty Realty plays a huge part, giving us the ability get bigger named bands like the Tam’s and Big Daddy Love. We couldn’t do it without band sponsors like Smithfield Foods, Dominoes Pizza and the Arts Council of Scotland County.”

Bringing in what amounted to four unknown, new bands to the concert series may have been a bit of a gamble, but English thought it paid off in the end.

“I was extremely happy with the lineup we selected,” he said. “Every band was different this year and, other than the Tams, I honestly didn’t know what to expect until the band started playing. We just got a little taste from the videos we looked at during the selection process.

“Envision put on a great show and was packed full of soul and energy,” English added. “Jeb Mack Band played everything from Eminem to Waylon Jennings and their smashups were amazing. They even got the younger kids up and dancing.

“You can always count on The Tams to get the crowd into their show,” he said. “If weather would have cooperated, I think Sonic Spectrum would have had everyone at the stage singing along with them. And Big Daddy Love flat out jammed all night and I think it exposed some folks to a completely different style of music experience.”

English said they committee is looking for ways to bring Sonic Spectrum back for other events, and he concluded by saying he was happy with the formula this summer — but the committee “is always looking to improve and make it a bigger and better event. We value the input from the fans so if anyone has any suggestions, please don’t hesitate to contact at the Chamber.”

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or cvincent@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.

https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/LA5.pdf