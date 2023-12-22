LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg man has been arrested and faces multiple charges of indecent liberties, following an “intensive investigation’ by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Crime Investigation Division’s Special Victim’s investigator.

In early November, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from another agency about possible crimes that occurred in Scotland County, according to information released by the Sheriff’s Office.

Scot Anthony Williams, 49, was arrested Wednesday, and charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child and a count of indecent exposure. Williams was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond.