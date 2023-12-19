Deputies, staff and the sheriff himself recently flooded the Walmart Supercenter in Laurinburg not to respond to a crime but to Christmas shop with children as part of the annual Shop With A Sheriff event. Photos by Dorothy Tyson | Scotland County

Deputies, staff and the sheriff himself recently flooded the Walmart Supercenter in Laurinburg not to respond to a crime but to Christmas shop with children as part of the annual Shop With A Sheriff event.

Photos by Dorothy Tyson | Scotland County

Deputies, staff and the sheriff himself recently flooded the Walmart Supercenter in Laurinburg not to respond to a crime but to Christmas shop with children as part of the annual Shop With A Sheriff event.