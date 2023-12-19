RALEIGH — The Speaker of the House has announced his appointments to special interim committees that meet during the period before the short session begins next spring.

Rep. Garland E. Pierce has been chosen to serve on the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Justice and Public Safety.

The Justice and Public Safety Committee examines justice systems in North Carolina and makes recommendations to the General Assembly on ways to improve those systems to better protect the public and to rehabilitate offenders.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to make North Carolina a safer state,” Rep. Pierce said. “It is an honor to serve on this committee, and I look forward to learning more about how to improve our criminal justice system.”