PEMBROKE — The Duke Energy Foundation recently granted the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina $150,000 to go toward funding renovations at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center.

Duke Energy district Manager David McNeill visited the Lumbee Tribe Housing Complex on Monday to meet with Tribal Chairman John L. Lowery, Tribal Administrator Ricky Harris and the grant team who worked on the project.

“It is an honor to support the Lumbee Tribe and its Cultural Center in Robeson County,” McNeill said. “This grant will support cultural arts programs and promote community engagement at the center. We are pleased to be a community partner and celebrate the culture, traditions and history of the Lumbee People.”

The contribution from Duke is the second donation this month to support the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center. Lowery shared that this type of support guarantees the future sustainability of the Cultural Center.

“We are thankful for the partnership that we have with Duke Energy, and we appreciate the investment they are making into the Lumbee Tribe Culture Center,” the chairman said.

Tens of thousands of community members and visitors access the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center annually. The 327-acre Cultural Center property features a playground, the Adolph Dial Amphitheater, the Lumbee Tribe Aquatic Center Pool, the Cultural Center Lake, fishing areas, a tribal community garden and much more for the community.